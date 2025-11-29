Math will be spiritual tourism destination: CM

NT Reporter | Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that as the state government has decided to make Goa a spiritual tourism corridor, Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagli Jeevottam Math in Canacona will be promoted as a spiritual tourism destination.

Addressing the gathering at the unveiling of a 77-foot bronze statue of Shree Ram at the Math, the Chief Minister said that the proposed Koti Tirth Corridor at Divar Island shows his government’s commitment to promoting Goa as a spiritual hub to preserve faith and heritage.

“With restoration of 12th-century Shri Saptakoteshwar Temple at Narve, which was built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, installation of Shree Parshurama statue in Panaji and other projects with the support of the double-engine government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped Goa to carry forward its tradition of spirituality. Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math and the installation of the Shree Ram tallest statue there will further boost spiritual tourism in the state. The government will promote this Math as spiritual tourism destination,” he added.

Sawant said that many rulers tried to impose their culture on Goans and destroy temples. “Portuguese had destroyed more than 1000 temples in Goa. But, they could not dilute the culture of Goa and spiritual tradition,” he said.

The Chief Minister commended the contribution of the Math in spiritual, religious, education, cultural and social fields and said that it has done tremendous work to protect the religion and Sanatan Dharma in the last 550 years.

He said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is marching towards Viksit Bharat by 2047 and in Goa, the state government has set a target to make Viksit Goa by 2037.