Mayem Khajans destroyed, mining silt add up to the problem

Farmers from Mayem has demanded compensation for their Khajan fields in Mulakh Mayem which were destroyed by recent floods. Farmers have also complained that mining silt have accumulated in their fields and they want the silt to be clear.

The recent heavy rains had flooded the fields in Mayem.

The downpour led to mining silt flow in the fields.

The silt have blocked drains and rivulets resulting losses to farmers.