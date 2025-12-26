Mediation cost-effective tool to resolve disputes, says CJI

Pitches for multi-door courthouse system across nation

Panaji: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant Friday called for a transition towards a “multi-door courthouse” system, where courts could function as comprehensive centres for dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Bar Council of India’s National Conference and Symposium on Mediation in South Goa, the CJI said there is a need for a larger number of mediators across all levels from district courts to the apex court.

The CJI said India currently has around 39,000 trained mediators, but the country needs over 2.5 lakh mediators to effectively implement mediation at all levels.

He highlighted the success of the ‘Mediation for Nation’ campaign and described mediation as a cost-effective, win-win solution for disputes. He said that mediation, which can reduce judicial pendency, is not a sign of the law’s weakness but its highest evolution.

After giving the ‘Oath of Mediation’ to all the participants at the event, the CJI said that mediation is a cause that he holds dear to his heart with deep conviction.

The CJI said litigation is often the autopsy of a dead relationship and clinical exam of what went wrong. “Mediation, on the contrary, is the remedial surgery that seeks to preserve the living pulse of a connection. To truly grasp the significance of mediation in our present context, we might look at a piece of local wisdom,” he said.

The CJI said that the success of mediation lies in the mediator’s ability to speak not only the local or regional language, but also the dialect, expressions and cultural idiom of the person for whom the mediation is being conducted.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Supreme Court judges, including Justice J K Maheshwari, Justice P S Narasimha, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice S Chandrashekhar, Chairman of Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra and Advocate General of Goa Devidas Pangam were among those present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the CJI took part in a symbolic walk for ‘Mediation Awareness’ near Kala Academy in Panaji.

“If people sensitise themselves, they become conscious of the fact that mediation is a successful tool. This will lead to good results, and this has actually happened. We were able to persuade our high courts, we were able to persuade district courts to identify certain matters which can be sent for mediation,” the CJI said.

‘Joints efforts needed to combat drug abuse’

Panaji: Calling for collective efforts and action to combat the menace of drug abuse, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Friday stressed on early awareness and said strong moral choices are key to preventing the widespread social and personal damage caused by addiction. The CJI launched a 30-day special awareness campaign on ‘Drug Abuse – Drugs: A Menace to the Society’ at the High Court of Bombay at Goa complex in Porvorim.

The CJI sounded a strong warning against drug abuse, emphasising its destructive impact on individuals, families and society. He said that substance abuse often begins quietly through curiosity or peer pressure, but it eventually destroys families, education and society.

The CJI also said that addiction creates an illusion of control before ruining lives and urged the youth to remain vigilant.

He appealed to the youth to avoid falling into the trap of drugs.

The CJI condemned the deadly fire at the Arpora nightclub that claimed 25 lives, expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy and offering condolences to the families of the victims. He described the incident as deeply distressing.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was present on the occasion, said that Goa government has a strict zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, calling drug abuse a serious social menace that turns “promises into pain” and destroys lives, especially those of the youth.