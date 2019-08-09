MES College holds rabies awareness talk

The nature club of MES College of Arts and Commerce, Vasco and MES Society in collaboration with the Foundation for Environment Research and Conservation (FERC) as part of the KASTURI talk series organised a talk on ‘Is the dog great company or a threat?’

The talk was attended by staff and students of the college as well as citizens from in and around Vasco taluka. Guest speaker for the session was director of Mission Rabies, Murugan Appupillai. In his address, Appupillai created awareness about the prevention and spread of rabies. He also stressed on the need for the community to understand the importance of getting street dogs vaccinated, particularly during rabies-free vaccination drives, in order help to make the nation rabies-free.

Appupillai then highlighted the policies, practices and strategies related to rabies and other approaches for dog population management. He said: “Rabies is 100 per cent preventable by timely vaccination and sterilisation and undertaking vital safety measures for dog bites.” He also spoke about the different approaches adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to eliminate this fatal disease by 2030.

The session ended with a question and answer session.