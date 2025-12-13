Messi’s Kolkata tour turns messy, fans go on rampage

PTI

Kolkata

What was meant to be a celebratory event around football icon Lionel Messi descended into chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday after spectators resorted to vandalism on failing to catch a glimpse of their hero, alleging gross mismanagement by the organisers and obstruction of views by VIPs.

The unrest broke out soon after Messi left the venue much earlier than scheduled, triggering scenes of spectators uprooting plastic chairs, hurling bottles onto the pitch and attempting to breach barricades. Some people, including police personnel, were reported injured, though no fatalities occurred.

Police arrested the event’s prime organiser, Satadru Datta, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the constitution of a high-level inquiry committee to probe the incident.

The incident exposed the under-preparedness of the city’s police and administration to host an event that aimed to showcase the world’s most popular footballer, his long-time strike partner Luis Suarez and Argentine teammate Rodrigo De Paul, as spectators were left frustrated by a rush of VIPs onto the field that obstructed their view.

The incident also triggered a political slugfest, with almost all parties slamming the organisers for their “ill-conceived event”.

The unfortunate turn of events brought back memories of the stampede incident outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium in June where a crowd crush during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden Indian Premier League title win resulted in the death of 11 people and injuries to 56 others.

The World Cup-winning captain and his entourage arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan around 11.30 am and, as he stepped onto the field, he was encircled by VIPs, organisers, celebrities and security personnel, leaving spectators in the galleries straining for a view.

Messi walked a short distance on the pitch and waved briefly towards the stands amid chants of “Messi, Messi”. Fans, however, soon realised that he remained tightly cordoned off and barely visible from large sections of the stadium as even the giant screens failed to provide a clear view.

Frustration mounted when Messi turned back midway and was escorted out well before the scheduled end of his appearance.

As word spread that the star had left prematurely, anger spilt over. Bottles and plastic chairs were hurled onto the pitch, sponsor banners and hoardings were torn down, fibreglass seats smashed, and sections of the crowd attempted to breach barricades to force their way onto the field.

Protesters raised slogans demanding the arrest of Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, who was seen in close proximity to Messi all through his on-field appearance and clicked pictures with the star, and the event’s chief organiser Satadru Datta, accusing them of gross mismanagement.

Spectators said they shelled out between Rs 4,000 and Rs 15,000 per ticket, equivalent to a month’s salary for some, to witness the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner up close.

“This was complete mismanagement,” said Ajay Shah, a football enthusiast who had come with his son. “People have spent a month’s salary to see Messi. I paid Rs 5,000 for a ticket. We came to watch Messi, not politicians.”

Repeated announcements over the public address system asking unauthorised persons to vacate the field went largely unheeded as hundreds of spectators spilt onto the pitch, pulled down temporary VIP canopies and even set fire to sofas placed underneath them near the touchline.

The chaos forced an abrupt curtailment of the programme, with several invited dignitaries, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and CM Mamata Banerjee, unable to participate as planned.

Banerjee, who was headed for the stadium, made a U-turn to return home after news of Messi’s premature exit from the venue and the stadium violence reached her. Later, the CM expressed shock over the alleged mismanagement and announced the constitution of a high-level inquiry committee.

In a post on X, she apologised to Messi and sports lovers who had gathered at the stadium. “I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium,” she said.

Meanwhile, taking suo motu cognisance of the stadium unrest, police arrested event’s prime organiser Satadru Datta for alleged “mismanagement”. He was held at the Kolkata airport where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.

The organiser has given in writing that he will refund the prices of tickets he sold to the disappointed spectators, DGP Rajeev Kumar said.

Stating that it was a dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata, Governor C V Ananda Bose said that while the organisers of the event are to be blamed squarely for the situation, it is also the police that has failed the government, the people and CM Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister.

Describing the incident as a big let-down for the sport lovers of the state, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said he empathised with the crowd anger.

State president of BJP and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya alleged that “some fraudsters, in their greed to mint money, created this situation”.