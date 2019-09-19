MGP attacks trucks parked at Curti, wants police to crack down on illegal activities

MGP is okay with trucks parking at Curti, but is silent on truck parking on Dhavlim – Farmagudi. The traffic police were given a ultimatum to clear the truck parked at Curti. And as the eight day deadline ended MGP worker along with local leader Ketan Bhatikar came out onto the Curti roads and took matters into their own hands and cleared the trucks parks on the Curti road warning them not to park there again, forcing police to act.

Ketan Bhatikar said that truck drivers are parking trucks on the roadside, defecating and bathing on the roadsides.

