MGP threatens to block road over Curti roadside parking

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Irked over the parking of trucks along the Ponda-Belgaum highway as well as Amigoes bypass road in Curti-Khandepar area, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s Ponda block has threatened to block the Ponda-Belgaum highway if authorities fail to initiate action against the roadside parking within a week.

MGP’s Ponda block leader Dr Ketan Bhatikar made the announcement on Thursday at a press briefing which he addressed in the presence of his supporters at Ponda.

According to Dr Ketan Bhatikar, parking of trucks along the Ponda-Belgaum highway as well as Amigoes bypass road in Curti-Khandepar area has become a nuisance for the public.

Dr Bhatikar said that over 200 trucks are parked along the roadside in the area on a daily basis which hampers traffic while drivers and cleaners cook their meals along the road.

MGP Ponda block along with villagers from Curti-Khandepar had alerted Ponda police as well as Traffic Police several times but they have failed to take action, Dr Bhatikar claimed adding, “MGP Ponda has one last time requested the police as well as deputy collector of Ponda to take action against the illegal parking of trucks within a week or else MGP Ponda will launch agitation and block road at Curti as well as the Ponda-Belgaum highway.”

After the press briefing, Dr Bhatikar and MGP supporters met the deputy collector Kedar Naik and submitted a letter seeking action against the illegal truck parking at Curti-Khandepar.