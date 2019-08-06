Mhadei case: SC admits Goa’s SLP, seeks reply from Karnataka

Panaji: The Supreme Court on Monday admitted the special leave petition (civil) filed by Goa government in the Mhadei matter and served notice to Karnataka seeking their reply in the next three days.

The petition filed by advocate Arvind Datar on behalf of the state has contended that Karnataka has violated the order passed by the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) by diverting the river water and prayed that the neighbouring state must stick to the particular order.

“Admission of our plea at the very first go in the apex court and giving direction to Karnataka to file its reply is very significant from Goa’s point of view. We will continue our long battle which we have been fighting for last several years,” said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while interacting with media persons in the state assembly complex at Porvorim.

“We have seen in the past how former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was involved personally with this issue with every minute observation. And we are looking at Mahadayi matter with the same seriousness. We will pursue our case and fight the long battle,” he said and expressed hope that Goa will surely win the Mhadei battle.

He further said that he along with Minister for Water Resources Filipe Nery Rodrigues will regularly monitor the case and take a timely report from advocate Datar.

It is pertinent to note that the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra have filed their respective SLPs (civil) in the top court in December 2018, for reviewing the decision of the MWDT.