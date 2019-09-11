Wednesday , 11 September 2019
Mhadei dispute: Yediyurappa wants to hold talks with Sawant

September 11, 2019 Goa News 4 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Offering silver lining on the vexed Mhadei water dispute, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa  on Tuesday said that he has plans to visit Goa on September 16 and  17 to hold talk with his Goa counterpart  Pramod Sawant to break the ice on the dispute.

Sources said that Yediyurappa  has sought an appointment with Sawant

for holding talk in Goa on the Mhadei  dispute.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru  on Tuesday, Yediyurappa said, “We have sought an appointment with the Goa Chief Minister to visit Goa and discuss the sharing of Mahadayi water issue.”

Stating that he already had held an one-on-one meeting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently, Yediyurappa  said, “I have plans to visit Goa on September 16 and 17 to hold talks with Sawant.”

The Karnataka Chief Minister’s move came on the heels of  Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi suggesting  during his Goa visit

on Monday  that negotiations could hold the key to the Mhadei dispute.

Reacting to the news reports on Yediyurappa seeking appointment of Sawant for holding talks  on the water dispute, Opposition leader Digambar Kamat on Tuesday said that there is no scope for any  discussions as the tribunal has already given its final award.

“The Mhadei tribunal has already given its award. Hence no scope for any further discussions now. Hope @goacm will act in the interest of the state,” Kamat tweeted.

He said that it is the duty of every Goan to ensure that our lifeline is  protected.

The Karnataka government is  not happy with the award  given by the Mahadayi (Mhadei) Water Disputes Tribunal on August 14, 2018. The neighbouring state has approached  the Supreme Court against the order passed by the tribunal,  seeking clarifications.

Time and again the Goa government has disfavoured out-of-court settlement to  the Mhadei dispute.

