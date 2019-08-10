Milk shortage in city may continue

Panaji: Though presently there is a crisis of edible items like milk in the city owing to the highway link to cities in the neighbouring state of Karnataka cut-off due to heavy rains over the last few days, hoteliers and many businessmen have, however, adjusted by resorting to substitutes.

Speaking to the daily, owners of coffee shops in the city said that non-availability of milk is not a problem nowadays in the era of instant noodles and instant coffee. “If we do not get pasteurized milk, there are options; we get milk in tetra packs and powdered milk,” they said.

Some of the restaurants faced inconvenience initially but have now managed to tide over the scarcity of milk, while others said that owing to the heavy rains, they had few customers, hence they could manage with their stock.

A hotelier said that one has to pay extra money to tide over the scarcity of vegetables and milk while catering to a large clientele in the city or else one must face the consequences of losing the daily customers.

The big names in sweetmeat shops like Big Mishra Peddha and Sunrise sweet shop owners claimed that since they cater to a large clientele, they sell only fresh items to maintain the quality.

A source from Mishra Peddha said that they get everything including milk from Dharwad. With the roads in Karnataka submerged, they faced difficulties in transporting their material and items from Dharward via Karwar, the source said. “We cannot cheat our daily customers by serving stale items because of rain or short supply of items.” The source claimed that their personal vehicles ply to and fro with fresh items and supply the same to their outlets in different parts of the state.

Sunrise sweet mart owner Vipul Rathi claimed that they prepare all milk items depending upon availability of the required milk coming from Nandini and other brands. He said that initially when the heavy showers started a few days ago, they had to suffer losses, as all the items prepared from milk perished due to the continuous rain. Moreover, they could not prepare any items due to the scarcity of milk.