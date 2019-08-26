Mining activities likely to resume by October, reiterates CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has reiterated his assurance of restarting mining activity. He again said mining activities are most likely to start by October.

He said that almost half of the dump has been e-auctioned as per plan and the entire dump will be auctioned by October so that local truck owners can benefit.

Chief Minister was speaking during Shravani somar of Rudreshwar temple at Arvalem.

The two day e auction netted a total of around 100 crore rupeesto the government. Out of 54MT, 17 MT were sold in two tranches.