Mining dependants demand Rs 25,000’ monthly package

Ponda: The mining dependants under the banner of Goa Mining Peoples’ Front (GMPF), on Tuesday, demanded a monthly package of Rs 25,000 from the government. The GMPF also asked for Chaturthi allowance of Rs 1 lakh.

The mining dependants held a meeting at Usgao. They threatened to protest outside CM’s residence before Chaturthi, if the government failed to fulfill their demands.

The meeting was chaired by GMPF president Puti Gaonkar, and attended by GMPF vice president Balaji Gauns, Sanvordem sarpanch Sandeep Pauskar and others.

According to Gaonkar, for the last two years, the government has been just giving assurances to the mining dependants about the resumption of mining, but in reality nothing is happening.

“If the BJP-led central government can scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in a day, and get it passed within a week, why is the government not making amendment to Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987 (Abolition Act),” questioned Gaonkar.

This shows that the government has no willingness to resume mining in the state, he added.

Gauns, addressing the gathering, urged the mining dependants to stop fooling themselves by calling the present government as its own, as it is just making fake promises.

While the members of barge owners association informed that day by day their vessels too are deteriorating, and out of around 304 vessels only 60 are in a working condition.

“Mining dependants should be given Rs 25,000 a month, and considering the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the government should grant Rs 1 lakh allowance, which they can use in clearing their debts or for other financial needs,” said GMPF president. During the meeting, the mining dependants also asked the government to distribute money among the mining workers, which the government is going to pay the companies for processing mining dumps auctioned recently.

“The government has auctioned around 17 lakh tonne of ore from mining dumps, and from which government will earn around Rs 50 per tonne (around 8.50 crore in total), and it will have to pay around Rs 250 per tonne to the companies as processing fees (around 42.50 crore in total). Instead of paying such a huge amount to the mining companies, government should distribute this money to the mining workers who have been laid off,” he added.

“We will put these demands before the government and if it fails to fulfil these demands, we will agitate in front of CM’s residence before the Ganesh Chaturthi,” Gaonkar said while speaking to this daily.