Mission Michael: Govt will give free toilets to poor; but not Migrants

We are always told that politicians are double-speak. And here is the live example. Solid Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo on his prime mission. To make whole Goa open defecation free. He assures all Goans living in his Calangute constituency free toilets. But not to the migrants who work in his constituency and live in rented houses.

17th September was prime minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Minister and MLA Michael Lobo celebrated it in his Calangute constituency, along with GTDC chairman Dayanand Sopte, as Swatchch Bharat Divas. There he assured to give free toilets with soak pits free of cost to all the poor people.

