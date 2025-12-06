Mission Rabies expands national training hub focused on skill devpt

NT Reporter

Panaji

Mission Rabies organised a national-level seminar on Friday, bringing together volunteers, education officers and field workers from across India.

Director Dr Murugan Appupillai said the programme is expanding nationwide, with training designed to build both technical capability and personal development among those working in rabies control and dog-bite prevention.

“We not only teach the technical aspects of the job, we also work on making them better human beings,” he said. “We provide yoga sessions, health training, and personality-development programmes. Our aim is to equip them fully before they go to the field.” He said last month’s session alone had 25 trainees from various states, and over the years the programme has grown to 200-300

education officers.

Appupillai said the training centre at Dona Paula functions as a national hub. “We provide training to anyone interested — NGOs, government departments, or individuals,” he said. “For example, we recently received a request from a government department to train their dog catchers. We are an authorised professional training agency of international standard.”

International volunteers from the US, UK and other countries continue to join field campaigns. “They spend their own money to come here and feel satisfied contributing to the community,” he said.

During the seminar, Dr Noel Britto urged participants to stay focused and positive, saying challenges were temporary and perseverance essential.