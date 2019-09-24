Tuesday , 24 September 2019
MMC signs agreements with two petrol pump operators

September 24, 2019 Goa News 4 Views

NT NETWORK

Margao

The  chief officer of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC)  Siddhivinayak Naik, on Monday, informed that after 26-long years, the MMC  has finally signed  agreements with the two main  petrol pump operators in the town.   

With the two agreements, the civic body is now assured of rent of nearly Rs 20 lakh annually.

Speaking to the media, after the signing of the agreements with the two Bharat Petroleum  company petrol pump operators – Kurade Petrol Pump and  V G Virginkar, which are using the MMC land for the business,  Naik  said, “Kurade petrol pump operator will be paying us  Rs 10,43,000 a year and  Virginkar  petrol pump  operator will give Rs 9,43 000 for twelve months. Both of them are,  however,  have to pay  arrears of Rs 45, 91,000. We will not leave this money to them. They are told  to  pay  all the  dues.”

There are in all four petrol pumps on the MMC land in the town. The agreements with the  other two pumps are yet to be signed.  

Sources at the MMC  revealed that the petrol pump  operators  are not paying the rent regularly on the pretext that there is no  agreement signed with the municipality.

Meanwhile, the chief officer said  that he has written to the  SGPDA, Margao, asking  for details of the  shops and the names of the allottees as the civic body is to  issue them with the  houses numbers  so as to  bring them in the  tax bracket.  Presently, none of the  shopkeepers are paying any tax to the MMC.

“On the contrary, the MMC is regularly lifting their waste. We have also written to the member secretary of the  SGPDA to approach the MMC  to apply for  the house  numbers for their  stalls and shops,” he disclosed.

Interestingly, the   SGPDA has to pay the MMC  over Rs 70 lakh for the service of lifting the waste rendered to it for the last  few years.

“We will stop lifting the waste, if the  SGPDA officials do not pay heed to our  letter,” said the chief
officer.

