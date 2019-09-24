MMC signs agreements with two petrol pump operators

NT NETWORK

Margao

The chief officer of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Siddhivinayak Naik, on Monday, informed that after 26-long years, the MMC has finally signed agreements with the two main petrol pump operators in the town.

With the two agreements, the civic body is now assured of rent of nearly Rs 20 lakh annually.

Speaking to the media, after the signing of the agreements with the two Bharat Petroleum company petrol pump operators – Kurade Petrol Pump and V G Virginkar, which are using the MMC land for the business, Naik said, “Kurade petrol pump operator will be paying us Rs 10,43,000 a year and Virginkar petrol pump operator will give Rs 9,43 000 for twelve months. Both of them are, however, have to pay arrears of Rs 45, 91,000. We will not leave this money to them. They are told to pay all the dues.”

There are in all four petrol pumps on the MMC land in the town. The agreements with the other two pumps are yet to be signed.

Sources at the MMC revealed that the petrol pump operators are not paying the rent regularly on the pretext that there is no agreement signed with the municipality.

Meanwhile, the chief officer said that he has written to the SGPDA, Margao, asking for details of the shops and the names of the allottees as the civic body is to issue them with the houses numbers so as to bring them in the tax bracket. Presently, none of the shopkeepers are paying any tax to the MMC.

“On the contrary, the MMC is regularly lifting their waste. We have also written to the member secretary of the SGPDA to approach the MMC to apply for the house numbers for their stalls and shops,” he disclosed.

Interestingly, the SGPDA has to pay the MMC over Rs 70 lakh for the service of lifting the waste rendered to it for the last few years.

“We will stop lifting the waste, if the SGPDA officials do not pay heed to our letter,” said the chief

officer.