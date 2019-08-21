MMC to crackdown on house tax defaulters

Margao: The chief officer of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Siddhivinayak Naik on Tuesday said that the MMC is all set to disconnect the electricity and water connection of Margao citizens who have failed to pay the arrears of Rs 25,000 and above.

Speaking to the media, Naik said, “The citizens of Margao are not paying the house tax regularly. The rough assessment shows that nearly 300 to 350 citizens of Margao need to pay the house tax. This itself is running into crores of rupees, chief officer Naik said.

He further stated that the civic body observed that many citizens were not bothered to pay taxes although they can afford to do so. A decision is taken to disconnect the electricity and the water connection of these defaulting house owners.

It may be recalled that nearly Rs 5 crore are pending as house tax itself. The MMC in the past made several sincere efforts to recover these arrears, however it could not succeed in toto. Nevertheless, a sizable amount was brought in with the collective efforts of the then and present chief officers.