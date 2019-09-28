MMC to seek reduction in arbitration amount

NT NETWORK

Margao

The Margao Municipal Council (MMC), during its emergency meeting held, on Friday, decided to appeal to District and Sessions Court to reduce the arbitration amount to Rs 25,000 per week from Rs 1 lakh a day being paid to Fomento Green towards operation cost following the dispute over Sonsoddo garbage treatment.

It was also decided that the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) would be asked to officially communicate with the council on the takeover of the Sonsoddo garbage dump by the Goa Waste Management Corporation.

The meeting saw heated discussion between the MMC councillors and chairperson Babita Prabhudesai, with the councillors questioning her as to how the amount of Rs 1 lakh a day was agreed upon to be paid to Fomento Green.

Providing an explanation, Prabhudesai said that since it was during the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi, they did not want any work of garbage collection to be stopped.

“During my absence, the council had met where it was discussed that there was a problem with the paying of Rs 1 lakh as operational cost by the municipality to Fomento. I have no idea how this cost was worked out but the understanding that was given was that because Ganesh Chaturthi was coming, we didn’t want any problem to crop up,” she said.

Since then, however, she informed that the chief officer has studied the amount spent on electricity, water, staff salaries and other requirements, and come to the figure of Rs 25,000 per week as an operational cost. Prabhudesai said they would make this appeal to the District and Sessions Court during the next hearing on September 30. The issue of the takeover of Sonsoddo garbage plant by the Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) was also discussed at the meeting.

“The stay on the possession of the plant is in place till September 30. After that, I don’t know what will happen to the plant. Whatever we decide will be subsequent to the order of the court on September 30. But we will ask the chief officer to write to the DMA to immediately convene a meeting of the high powered committee headed by the Chief Minister and to seek advice from it as to what will be our direction and to get transparency. If the committee says that the Goa Waste Management Corporation should take over, we should have a communication from them of this takeover. The council should be

taken into confidence,” said Prabhudesai.

As for Thursday’s inspection of the plant, the chairperson was asked whether she has erred in not being a part of the team that inspected the plant with the Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo.

“We were with the public and the people of Raia, Sonsoddo and everyone wanted transparency and proper communication from the Minister which I felt, as an elected representative, I wanted to honour their sentiments,” she said.