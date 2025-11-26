Modes of transport

Being a tourist state, Goa needs an affordable and sustainable transport system

Yesterday was World Sustainable Transport Day. Every year on November 26, the Day recognises the essential role of safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems in advancing economic growth, promoting social welfare and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The UN has said that transport is vital for promoting connectivity, trade, economic growth and employment. Yet, it is also a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. In its 2016 report, the Secretary-General’s High-level Advisory Group defined sustainable transport as “the provision of services and infrastructure for the mobility of people and goods—advancing economic and social development to benefit today’s and future generations—in a manner that is safe, affordable, accessible, efficient, and resilient, while minimising carbon and other emissions and environmental impacts.”

Sustainable transport is therefore not an end in itself but a means to achieve sustainable development, it said. Often, we tend to forget this point. When Goa sets a target to achieve sustainable development goals, it is important that we have sustainable transport too. Annually, the Day is also a moment to reflect on progress and review the steps taken to see how policies, technologies and investments are already shaping a more accessible, efficient and climate-responsive transport future in the world. In 2023, the UN General Assembly declared the first-ever United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport to start in 2026. This will also be an opportunity to further raise awareness of transport’s crucial role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and set new targets to achieve the objectives.

Transport is a sector Goa has fallen behind many others. Being a small state, it should have been easier to manage transport and usher in sustainability long ago. We had a powerful transport lobby in the 70s and early 80s. With KTC slowly picking up pace, the private transport sector began to slow down. KTC could have done much better, like government-run transport in other states.

Goa also has a bad name as far as public transport is concerned. After decades, Panaji has better public transport under the Smart City Mission. Citizens who were at the mercy of cabbies and auto operators are benefiting from the well-connected bus service. The same model can be replicated in other towns.

Public transport covers other modes of transport too. It’s good that river navigation has got a boost and new ferry boats have been introduced. This was long overdue. Long-distance routes could also be covered with proper safety measures. The service of autorickshaws and motorcycle pilots also needs attention.

For more than two decades now, the tourist taxi issue has remained unresolved. Taxi operators flex their muscles on and off. With social media, any incident can give Goa tourism a bad name, and this keeps on happening. On the other hand, many tourist drivers have been excellent ambassadors of Goa tourism for years. When foreign tourists, especially the English, used to visit Goa in large numbers, for many of them, a tourist taxi operator was their single point of contact. This was more for the tourists who used to holiday in Goa year on year.

Three months ago, the Goa government promised to come out with a policy to resolve the taxi issue. The government said that there would be “a dialogue” between taxi operators, MLAs and hoteliers. The new policy is awaited. With ZP elections slated for next month and municipal elections in another four or five months, followed by assembly polls in early 2027, the government must act soon and not indulge in vote-bank politics.