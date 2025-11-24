Modi meets Ramaphosa at G20 to boost trade, AI, and minerals

PTI | Johannesburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and the two leaders discussed cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, mining, critical minerals, AI and food security.

“Had an excellent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg,” Modi posted on social media after his meeting.

“We reviewed the full range of the India-South Africa partnership, especially in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and more,” he added.

Modi also congratulated the South African leader on the successful presidency of the G20 summit this year. He appreciated South African G20 efforts to take forward and build on decisions arrived during the New Delhi G20 Summit.

South Africa is hosting the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. The African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023. Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi held a “warm and productive” meeting with President Ramaphosa.

“The leaders discussed initiating exchange of youth delegations for enhancing technology and people to people ties,” Jaiswal posted on social media after the meeting.

Recalling the historical ties that underpin India-South Africa relations, both leaders reviewed bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields of cooperation, including trade and investment, food security, skill development, mining, youth exchange and people-to-people ties, said a statement issued by the MEA.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of AI, Digital Public Infrastructure and critical minerals, it added.

The two leaders welcomed the growing presence of Indian firms in South Africa and agreed to facilitate mutual investments, especially in infrastructure, technology, innovation, mining and start-up sectors.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Ramaphosa for the South African cheetah relocation to India and invited him to join the International Big Cat Alliance led by India, said MEA.

The leaders agreed to work jointly to amplify the voice of the Global South. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the initiative taken by South Africa to hold the IBSA leaders meeting.

President Ramaphosa assured South Africa’s full support to India’s upcoming Chairship of BRICS in 2026.