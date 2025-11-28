Modi to unveil world’s largest Ram statue at Partagali Math today

Special Correspondent | Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the iconic 77-foot-tall towering bronze statue of Shree Ram, which stands at the entrance of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, in commemoration of Sardha Panchashatamanotsava – the 550-year celebrations – of the Math tradition.

The Prime Minister will also meet Shreemad Vidyadheesh Teertha Shreepad Wader Swami, the head of the Math.

The first Prime Minister of the country to visit the Math premises, Modi will also inaugurate the 3D projection mapping and release a special postal stamp and a commemorative coin in honour of the Math.

The PM will visit the temples dedicated to Shree Ramdev and Shree Veer Vitthal, both situated in the Math premises, and then address a gathering of Math devotees, dignitaries and others. The event will be attended by Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister for Public Works Digambar Kamat, Minister for Art and Culture Ramesh Tawadkar, and the president of the Central Committee of the Math, Shrinivas Dempo.

Partagali Math, located on the banks of River Kushavati, is the Goud Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math. It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD.