Modi wins hearts and trust of Kashmiri Pandits

PTI

Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the hearts and trust of the Kashmiri Pandits in the US when he empathized with them and said “you have suffered a lot” during his meeting with a delegation from the community here.

Several Kashmiri Pandits settled in Houston and various parts of the US flew in to be present at the “Howdy, Modi!” event here on Sunday. The prime minister met the Kashmiri Pandit community on the sidelines of the mega diaspora event also attended by Us President Donald Trump.

“For the first time in over 70 years of India’s Independence and after 30 years of the mass exodus and ethnic cleansing, a prime minister of India has expressed concern and willingness to address issues about the Kashmiri Pandit community who have been refugees in their own land,” said Shakun Malik, president of the oldest US-based nonprofit socio-cultural organisation Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA).

“The KOA has a mission to promote and preserve Kashmiri Pandit heritage and to provide financial assistance to the needy and deserving Kashmiri Pandits, educational institutions and places of worship,” she said.

Malik said the efforts of the KOA and other like-minded groups were being countered by ill-informed press persons and other entities.

“There has been a tremendous amount of confusion, misinformation, and fear being spread by rumour-mongers and ill-informed press persons about Article 370. Therefore our recent stand has been to educate and bring facts before the people about Kashmir,” she said.

To that end, the Kashmiri Pandits have planned a Congressional briefing on October 16 and ‘The View from Our Eyes’, a KOA symposium on Kashmir, on October 19.

Malik said the presence of the Kashmiri Pandits delegates — seven women and eight men from different organisations working for the cause of Kashmiri Pandits — in the prime minister’s meeting list during his busy schedule in Houston was a major victory for them.