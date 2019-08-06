Monserrate lashes out over Smart City Mission

Panaji: Alleging that the smart city is a ‘scam’, Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on Monday threatened to stop the execution of projects under the Smart City Mission if the concerned authority fails to consult people of the city and take them into confidence.

“There is no transparency and forget about people, the MLA of Panaji is not aware who is controlling the smart city. There will be no smart city in Panaji if people are not taken into confidence. I will not allow any projects. This is not what I am saying I am echoing what people are saying,” said Monserrate, while speaking in the state assembly during the discussions on demands which also included municipal administration.

He demanded the removal of the CEO of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited Swayandipta Pal Chaudhuri and suggested that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should take over the charge as the chairman of the Smart City Mission.

“Bureaucrats cannot decide what people of Panaji want, it is the people who should have a say and decide what they require. Why there is no public participation?…people’s suggestions and objections not considered,” he said pointing out that even the Mayor of the Corporation of City of Panaji is not informed about the projects undertaken under the smart city.

Monserrate questioned as to what was the need for the government to appoint another agency as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for executing infrastructure projects under the Smart City Mission when Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation has already been taken on board as the SPV for the same work.

Santa Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes pointed out that the underground cabling work as part of the Smart City project has been undertaken in his constituency despite the fact that the particular area is not part of the capital city.

Urging the government not to discriminate under the social welfare department schemes, Marcaim MLA Ramakrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar said that Other Backward Class, Dhangars and economically weaker sections should be given financial assistance to build houses.

Senior Congress leader and Poriem MLA Pratapsingh Rane demand the government to include Dhangar-Goulys in the Scheduled Tribe category. Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar urged the government to formulate ‘urban development policy’ for balanced planning and development of urban areas across the state.