More than 15k revellers ring in New Year at Baina beach

NT Reporter

Vasco

Baina Beach came alive with colour, music and celebration as the third edition of the New Year festivities held here drew a massive crowd of over 15,000 people on Tuesday night, said organisers.

The large turnout marked a significant moment for the coastal stretch, firmly establishing it as one of the most sought-after destinations to welcome

the New Year.

The shoreline was transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, with families, youngsters and tourists gathering from Vasco and neighbouring areas.

Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar said the event was conceptualised to promote Baina Beach as a welcoming public space and to boost local tourism. He said the steady growth of the celebration over the past three years reflected the increasing popularity of the venue and the enthusiastic participation of the community.

Local vendors and small businesses also benefited from the large turnout, reporting brisk business during the celebrations. Adequate arrangements were made by the police and volunteers to

manage the crowd.

As fireworks lit up the sky at midnight, cheers echoed along the coastline, signalling not only the arrival of the New Year but also Baina Beach’s emergence as a preferred destination for large-scale public celebrations.