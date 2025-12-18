More than 8.69 lakh voters to decide fate of ZP nominees

NT Reporter

Panaji

The State Election Commission (SEC) said that 8,69,356 voters are eligible to vote in the elections to both zilla panchayats in Goa scheduled for December 20, 2025.

The commission has set up 1,284 polling booths across the state for the polling for the district-level local bodies.

Campaigning for the ZP elections ended on Thursday on a peaceful note in both districts. Political parties extensively canvassed for their candidates over the last eight days.

All sitting MLAs have taken the ZP polls seriously as they want to secure their assembly constituencies.

According to SEC, 4,40,199 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the ZP polls in North Goa – 2,13,704 are male, 2,26,492 are female, and three are other voters.

In South Goa, there are 4,29,157 voters eligible to vote in the district-level panchayat elections – 2,06,902 male, 2,22,253 female and two are other voters.

A total of 658 polling stations have been set up in North Goa, while South Goa will have 626 polling stations. Magisterial arrangements have been made to maintain law and order on the eve and on the polling day. Nineteen sub-divisional magistrates and 25 sub-divisional magistrates for North Goa and South Goa respectively have been appointed along with executive

magistrates.

General observers have also been appointed for all the 50 ZP constituencies.