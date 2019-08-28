Mormugao emerging as hotbed of dengue

Vasco : Mormugao taluka is emerging as a hotbed of dengue, as from July 1 to August 27 over 200 people have been detected with suspected dengue fever and one of the patients died last week.

Highly-placed sources said that everyday at least 10 persons are being detected with suspected dengue (NS1 positive) at the sub-district hospital at Chicalim.

From July 1 to August 27, over 200 people have been detected with suspected dengue. One of the patients – a 22-year-old man from Vollant, Vasco – died of suspected dengue fever last week while undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

Health officer at the sub-district hospital Dr Rajendra Borkar said, “The number of persons who visited the sub-district hospital with suspected dengue fever on August 26 was 20. I don’t know whether this is the highest figure for a day on the patients visiting the sub-district hospital with suspected dengue. More persons with suspected dengue fever must have visited the sub-district hospital. I have to find out from hospital records.”

Dr Borkar said that exact figures on suspected dengue cases in Vasco could be obtained from health officer Dr Rashmi Khandeparkar, who is attached to the Vasco urban health centre.