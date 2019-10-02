Most BJP MLAs for shifting of offshore casinos

Panaji: State Bharatiya Janata Party president Vinay Tendulkar on Tuesday informed that many of the BJP MLAs, during a recent meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant have supported shifting of the offshore casinos from their present location in Mandovi River.

“In fact, they were of the opinion that these casinos need to be shifted in the waters along the Kala Academy or beyond,” he stated, pointing out that a decision in this regard would be taken by the government soon.

The state cabinet has recently given extension to offshore casinos to operate at their present location till March 2020.

It is also learnt that these BJP legislators have urged the Chief Minister to ensure clean tourism for the tourists, who would be arriving in Goa this season. The tourism season has already started in the state, last month.

One of the BJP MLAs informed this daily that he along with many other legislators of his party wants the offshore casinos moved away from the state capital. “The offshoots of these casinos experienced by Panaji, during the night time are more than devastating and something that the government needs to seriously think about,” he added.

When asked about the sinking condition of the Goan tourism sector vis-à-vis the fate of the state shack policy as well as the impact of the collapse of Thomas Cook Group on majority of the international tourists arriving in Goa, Tendulkar said that he is still hopeful about the state tourism sector.

“The trips to the Dudhsagar waterfall will officially commence from October 2 and there is a demand from people for at least 300 vehicles to transport tourists to and from this waterfall,” Tendulkar maintained, adding that this clearly indicates that substantial number of tourists are expected to visit the state.

Meanwhile, the Goa Forward Party on Tuesday said that the successive governments have made the off-shore casinos legal entities. “However, even if these casinos carry out their business legally, their offshoots including drugs and prostitution are something we cannot tolerate,” said Goa Forward Party vice-president Dilip Prabhudesai.