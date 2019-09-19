The ‘Mompreneuer Monday’ meet, an evening for mothers in business to connect, network and inspire was held at Polka Dots Art Studio, Colva by Supermommies of Goa. The networking meet had a mix of mompreneurs (mothers who are entrepreneurs) from different fields such as, home bakers, artisanal soap makers, food entrepreneurs, artists, psychologist, event and workshop planners, etc.

The mompreneurs present introduced their businesses while also sharing the challenges of juggling a business with motherhood. Through ‘Mompreneuers Mondays’, Supermommies of Goa aims to provide a platform for mothers to connect with each other at a business venue to promote their products, network, motivate, exchange new trends and business ideas.