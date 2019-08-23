Mount Litera Zee School observes I-Day

NT KURIOCITY

Mount Litera Zee School, Goa celebrated the 73rd Independence Day (I-Day). The programme commenced with the flag hoisting at the hands of the chief guest Captain B Suresh Babu. A pledge was recited by all, promising to be volunteers to build a new India, free from bondages of caste, inequality, illiteracy and corruption. Thereafter the cultural programme began wherein students of classes three, four and five performed for the day. A welcome speech was delivered by a class five student, Khiana Theron.

Students sang patriotic songs enlightening and awakening feelings of true devotion to the nation. Classes three A and B enacted a skit taking the audience back to the history of freedom struggle and sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.

On the occasion, PTA of the school felicitated the toppers of classes 10 and 12.

Alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Babu, urged students to be sincere and adamant in whatever work they choose to do as they are the future of the nation.