Move on PPP model for govt hospitals gets a push

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government is in the process of finalising a transaction advisory service provider for choosing best public-private partnership model to run government hospitals.

In the first phase, the government will take up four hospitals – the newly-upgraded sub-district Cottage Hospital at Chicalim; the sub-district hospital at Tuem in Pernem taluka; the 500-bedded super-specialty bock at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim and new South Goa district hospital – to run them under the PPP model.

A presentation on roping in a transaction advisory service provider for choosing the PPP model was held recently for Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and officials of the health department.

The official said the transaction advisory service provider or the agency will be entrusted with work of preparation of documents for tenders and request for proposals to rope in best private players in the health sector of the state.

The government is of the opinion that the state-run hospitals and tertiary care centres would require doctors, consultants, super specialists and paramedical staff in a large number to provide best medical services for the people.

Hence the government is in the process of appointing the transaction advisory service provider to choose best private players under the PPP model.

The government is keen on changing the face of healthcare system in the state. It also wants to promote medical tourism in Goa, which is an international tourist destination.