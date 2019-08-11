Mumbai-based firm to do structural audit of KA

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Mumbai-based Glen Services Pvt Ltd has been entrusted with the work related to the structural auditing of Kala Academy Complex, and the renovation/ repair works of the premier centre for art and culture would start only after this firm presents its report to the government.

Coming out with this information, Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude said that the structural auditing work has been awarded through a tender to the particular firm.

“We expect the report by the first week of September 2019. However, it could take a little longer, as the structural auditing work requires detailed tests to be conducted on the structure,” he added, pointing out that an earlier report on the structural status of Kala Academy, as prepared by some engineering institutions in the state, had taken six months to get ready.

The government had earlier found that the Kala Academy Complex would require major repairs due to its present weak structural condition.

Speaking further, the Minister for Art and Culture said that a part of Adil Shah Palace is being readied to facilitate the students of Kala Academy’s dance and music classes, as well as those being trained at ‘Rangamel’, the Repertory Company of the Academy.

“As soon as the ongoing work at the Adil Shah Palace is complete, we will shift the students to this new venue,” he added.

Incidentally, the High Court of Bombay at Goa, in a suo motu petition related to the demolition of Kala Academy’s open auditorium, had directed the state government and the Kala Academy administration to file affidavits on the issue within a period of two weeks.

Advocate General Devidas Pangam, while appearing for the state, had assured the court that no hasty decisions are proposed to be taken in the matter of demolition of the open air auditorium at Kala Academy.

The Kala Academy Complex was designed by the Goan architect, Charles Correa in the year 1970 and is considered to be an integral part of Goa’s modern architectural heritage. The city-based Charles Correa Foundation, named after the legendary architect, had expressed its desire to be a partner in the renovation/ repair process.

If the government decides to take up the renovation/ repair works of Kala Academy Complex immediately after receiving the structural auditing report from the appointed firm, then this complex, which is one of the official venues of the International Film Festival of India, would not be available for the forthcoming 50th edition of the mega film fest. IFFI 2019 will be organised from November 20 to November 28.