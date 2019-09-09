Murder of Raia man: 4 persons arrested

Margao: Maina Curtorim police, on Sunday, arrested four persons in connection with the case of murder of Francisco Carvalho (33), a resident of Manora, Raia.

South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas, who is supervising the investigation in the case, disclosed the names of those arrested as Royan Alvares (21), Vilton Coutinho (34), and Melburn Coutinho (22), all from Anuz Nuvem, and Valencio Vaz Manuel Vaz (26), of Minglar, Shiroda.

The police team engaged in investigation laid separate traps and arrested the four accused, while the two more accused are absconding, said Gawas, who visited the place on Saturday.

He said that on September 6, 2019, a case of unnatural death was reported in the jurisdiction of Maina Curtorim police station wherein one unidentified male body was found dumped near Borim bridge.

Subsequently, the body was identified to be of Francisco Carvalho, resident of Manora, Raia. A case of murder was registered on the state complaint filed by PSI Sanjit Kandolkar of Maina Curtorim police station to the effect that on the intervening night of September 5 and September 6 near the Borim bridge, Vanxem, Loutolim, some unknown accused killed Francisco Carvalho of Manora, Raia with a sharp weapon and his body was found dumped.

The investigation in the case was taken up in the right earnest under the guidance of South Goa SP by constituting a police team.

SP Gawas said that “the police team deployed sources in the area and extensively examined the witnesses and locals. They checked all the bars in the area. The tactful, methodical and sincere efforts revealed that an incident had taken place at Carlton Bar, Manora, Raia on the intervening night of September 5 and September 6 at about 00.30 hrs, involving the deceased and six persons.”

“While the six accused were having drinks in the Carlton Bar, the deceased Francisco Carvalho came shouting to the bar for drinks. There were verbal arguments between the deceased and the six persons, which led to scuffle and assault. The accused persons further stabbed Francisco Carvalho with broken bottle/sharp weapon,” he added.

All of them have confessed to the crime, said the SP, adding the two other accused are absconding.

“Police teams have been deployed to arrest the two absconding accused. All the four accused have been remanded to police custody for four days,” he said.

Jaspal Singh, IGP has appreciated the efforts of South Goa police team and declared that the team would be suitably rewarded for their painstaking efforts in solve the case, said police sources.