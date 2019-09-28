Musically Yours, Lata

LATA MANGESHKAR, the ‘Melody Queen’ with a voice that since 1940s has ruled countless hearts as well as innumerable sound waves travelling over the globe, turns 90 on September 28. RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR, who interviewed her two decades ago, remembers the unforgettable meeting

“Hello, Lata Boltey. Aaplyala kon havay?” (Hello, Lata speaking. Whom do you want?). Twenty-one years down the line, I can still feel the freshness of the honey-laced voice of Lata Mangeshkar, which I heard on the telephone receiver. I was supposed to interview the ‘Melody Queen’ during her visit to Goa, in February 1998, when she was in the state to attend a programme of her felicitation on behalf of Goans as organised by the Gomantak Marathi Academy. The biggest hurdle however was seeking her appointment, as several individuals as well as organisations wanted to interview her. I tried various channels but all in vain.

Finally, the then president of the Gomantak Marathi Academy, Shashikant Narvekar suggested me the name of a person, who could facilitate the crucial appointment. “You ring up Lataji herself, at the hotel where she is staying. There cannot be any better person than herself, to fix an appointment with her,” he said impishly. And bang on target, she herself received my call and without any pretext or excuse asked me to conduct the interview, the very next day. That evening, when I went to attend her felicitation function at Azad Maidan, I was shocked to hear from Narvekar that the situation had turned grim as Varsha, daughter of Asha Bhosle and niece of Lataji had been hospitalised in Mumbai and Lataji’s brother, Hridaynath, who had accompanied her, had already left Goa.

“Lataji will be leaving for Mumbai tomorrow morning,” he added, sounding the death knell for my proposed interview. However, as luck would have it, the health of Varsha Bhosle improved by late night, and around midnight Narvekar called me to inform that not only would Lataji stay in Goa for some more days, but she would also like me to conduct her interview next morning as scheduled.

Speaking to a person, who has spent a lifetime of perfection in the field of music, was very difficult indeed! However, it became one of my easiest tasks as soon as she met me, as we started speaking as if we knew each other for a long time. No tantrums, no high-headedness, no fancy behaviour… Only mellifluous sound!

The simplicity of Lataji as well as the honesty in her thoughts clearly reflects in her songs, in turn making them appealing to one and all across caste, creed, and religion. This had perhaps made one of the tallest figures in Indian politics, C D Deshmukh aptly describe her as “A tuneful symbol of national integration”.

On one hand she spoke about how her live singing of ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’ brought tears to the eyes of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, while on the other hand, she expressed her sadness over the way Veer Sawarkar had to face offensive treatment after the Independence of India. She also expressed her disappointment over the Hindi film, ‘Saaz’ that was based on the alleged conflict between her and her sister, Asha Bhosle.

One interesting aspect Lataji shared during the interview was her training in playback singing that happened in the recording studios as well as the music rooms of various legendary music directors. “Most of the music composers in those days came from various parts of the country to Mumbai. Salil Chowdhury came from Bengal, Sachin Dev Burman arrived from Tripura, Naushad from Uttar Pradesh, Shankar from Andhra Pradesh, Jaikishan from Gujarat, Madan Mohan from Lahore, Vasant Desai from Maharashtra, and so on. And they brought music of the region from where they came. This brought variety in their compositions and in turn to my songs,” she said, pointing out that long rehearsals of songs before their recording, made her singing perfect.

It is no less than a miracle, the miracle of Manguesh – Lataji’s family deity – that a young girl of 13, with a widowed mother, four young siblings and virtually no money in hand chose a fiercely competitive career dominated by several North Indian singers, and soon overtook as well as replaced all of them with her voice. It is more surprising that to begin with, she had no mandatory knowledge of Hindi and Urdu languages, required for singing Hindi film songs; that she acquired fluency over both languages in no time, is altogether another matter. Lataji is perhaps a rare example, wherein a person solely equipped with voice uninterruptedly rules the world of music for seven long decades, just as the successors desperately try to reach the position held by the person.

Lataji in the interview had stated: “My family went through strange circumstances. When I needed help, no one came forward. Why speak of others, even my own relatives avoided my family. After I gained name, fame and money, everyone started approaching me. At that time I understood not the importance, but the futility of money. When I read Dnyaneshwari or Bhagwad Geeta, this sensitivity becomes more intense. When I think about a queen like Meerabai, who left all her treasures and went away with her Ektari, in search of Krishna, I become more and more aware that all the prosperity we gather is in vain.”

The well-known poet and lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri had described Lataji as ‘The Voice of the Century’. However, her voice continues to enthral people even when the 20th century has long gone and we are nearly two decades into the 21st century. Really speaking, Lataji’s voice is the ‘Voice for All Seasons’. It’s immortal and universal. Thanks to sound recording technology, it will live forever and always stay at the top of the ladder.

The voice of Lata Mangeshkar is like a pole star, which shines brightest and is considered a pre-eminent star in celestial navigation. Likewise, her voice will navigate generations of singers to come in the near and distant future. The singer may have turned 90, but her voice is evergreen and everlasting!