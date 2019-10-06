Najida, Sneha secure final berth

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Najida Shaikh and Sneha Mesta will meet each other in the Sub Junior Girls final of the Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias Table Tennis Championship 2019 after they won their respective semi-final matches on the fifth day at Miramar on Saturday.

While in the Junior Girls category, Prutha Parrikar, Sneha Mesta, Janvi Naik and Sanisha Shetye have made it to the semis after winning their respective quarterfinal encounters.

In the first Sub Junior Girls semi-final, Najida Shaikh met with some resistance from Anushri Naik but eventually beat her 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7). In the other match, Sneha Mesta beat her opponent Trusha Hammanavar 3-2 (11-7, 5-11, 2-11, 12-10, 12-10). In the Junior Girls category quarterfinals, Prutha Parriakar had an easy outing against Aditi Chodankar as she beat her 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8). In the other match, Sneha Mesta faced tough competition with Aalya Arora but finally beat her 3-2 (7-11, 15-17, 11-3, 11-9, 16-14). Janvi Naik had no problem in outplaying her opponent Anushri Naik 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-9) while Sanisha Shetye defeated Najida Shaikh 3-1 (11-2, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4) and enter the semi-final.