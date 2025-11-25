Nation must break free from slave mentality: PM

Hoists saffron flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking its completion

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the saffron Dharma Dhwaj atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking its formal completion, and said the “wounds and pain of centuries” were healing as a 500-year-old resolve had finally been fulfilled.

Using the occasion to outline the roadmap for a developed India by 2047, the Prime Minister said the country must break free from the British-era legacy of “slave mentality”.

Modi performed the flag hoisting ceremony in the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

His historic fifth visit to Ayodhya as the Prime Minister was marked by a road show to the temple during which a large number of people stood along the route to welcome him with showers of flower petals as ‘Ram Dhun’ wafted from public speaker systems.

The event, which took place during the auspicious ‘abhijeet muhurt’ and coincided with Vivah Panchami (the festival that celebrates Lord Ram’s wedding), transformed Ayodhya into a vast but highly secured cultural arena, with hundreds of artistes from across the state presenting folk, classical and devotional performances.

Calling the moment “unique” and “divine”, the Prime Minister said the sacred flag – adorned with the Sun symbol, ‘Om’ and the Kovidara tree – would stand as a testimony to the triumph of truth over falsehood.

“Today, the entire nation and the world are immersed in Ram. Centuries-old wounds are healing, centuries-long pain is finding closure, as the resolve that burned for 500 years finally reached fulfilment,” said Modi, who had laid the foundation stone for the complex on August 5, 2020, in the presence of Bhagwat.

The construction started following the Supreme Court’s unanimous November 9, 2019, verdict and the subsequent formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, whose formation was announced by the Centre on February 5, 2020.

The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the idol took place on January 22, 2022, and the Ram Darbar was opened to devotees on June 14, 2025.

The third-term PM urged citizens to “awaken the Ram within” as India works towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“Ram is not a person but a value, a discipline and a direction,” he said, adding that India must “break free from the mentality of slavery” and take pride in its civilisational identity.

“Macaulay sowed the seeds of separating India from its roots 190 years ago. We gained Independence but not freedom from inferiority,” he said while referring to the British historian, and added that the next 10 years should be dedicated to reversing this mindset.

Modi also said that colonial-era distortions led to the belief that India borrowed democracy from abroad. “India is the mother of democracy. It is in our DNA,” he said, citing a thousand-year-old inscription in Tamil Nadu that documents democratic practices.

He said Ayodhya was emerging as a model blend of antiquity and modernity.

“The Ayodhya of the Treta Yuga gave humanity its moral code. The Ayodhya of the 21st century is giving the world a new model of development,” he said, noting improvements in connectivity and the economic transformation spurred by nearly 45 crore devotees visiting since the consecration on January 22, 2024.

Chief of RSS Bhagwat said those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple “must be at peace today”.

“Today is a day of great significance for all of us,” he said. Naming several leaders like former VHP chief Ashok Singhal and seers who laboured for decades, he added, “Those who could not witness this moment also longed for this. It is a historic and deeply fulfilling moment.”

Explaining the symbolism of the saffron flag, Bhagwat said it represents dharma and the values needed to guide the world. “Trees stand in the sun and provide shade and fruit to others. Similarly, our lives too must be rooted in righteousness,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the ceremony “the beginning of a new era” and said the temple embodied the “faith, honour and self-pride” of 140 crore Indians.

“The flag atop the Ram temple symbolises truth, justice, dignity and national dharma,” he said, adding that the movement’s long struggle – carried forward by generations – had been anchored in unwavering faith. Ayodhya, once neglected, has now become a “global spiritual capital”, he said.

Earlier in the day, thousands of devotees poured into the temple town, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” as rituals began for the flag hoisting atop the 161-foot spire. The saffron flag measuring 22 ft by 11 ft is made of parachute-grade cloth with a thick nylon rope, officials said.

Among the special invitees to the ceremony was Iqbal Ansari, the son of late Hashim Ansari, who was one of the initial litigants in the Babri mosque case.

Awadhesh Prasad, the local MP from Samajwadi Party, claimed he was not extended an invitation for the event in his constituency due to his “Dalit identity”, a charge dismissed by the BJP.

Across Monday and Tuesday, Ayodhya turned into a kaleidoscope of cultural expression as UP’s culture department mounted large-scale performances across the city – from Maharshi Valmiki Airport to Ram ki Paidi.

Artistes showcased Brij, Awadhi, Bundelkhandi, Purvanchali and Terai folk traditions, including Mayur dance (Mathura), Rai (Jhansi), Faruwahi, Badhawa and Karwaha (Ayodhya), Avadhi songs (Lucknow), Karma and Barhasinga (Sonbhadra), Dhedhiya (Prayagraj), Dhobiya (Azamgarh) and Vantangiya (Gorakhpur).

Musicians from Bhatkhande Culture University presented shehnai, sarangi, pakhawaj, flute, sarod and sitar renditions. Sufi singing, Brij folk vocals and bhajan groups also drew large crowds.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the Dhwaj Arohan on Vivah Panchami symbolised Sanatan faith and national identity. “Artistes from different regions recreated the aura of the Treta Yuga,” he said.

Visiting seers and pilgrims described the moment as “a fortune of many lifetimes”. Ninety-five-year-old Devendranand Giri said he never imagined he would see the temple completed in his lifetime.

The temple complex includes five mandaps – Nritya, Rang, Sabha, Prarthana and Kirtan – along with restored heritage structures such as the ancient Shiv Mandir at Kuber Tila and the historic Sita Koop.

The idol of Ram Lalla is located in the Garbhagriha, a climb of 32 steps from the Singh Dwar.

Ayodhya remained under a tight security blanket throughout the day, with nearly 7,000 personnel deployed, including ATS commandos.