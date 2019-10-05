Naval chief draws attention to piracy, drugs, human trafficking

Panaji: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday said that piracy, drugs, and human trafficking are challenges faced in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the inaugural function of second Goa Maritime Conclave held at a starred hotel in Sinquerim, the Naval Chief said that the disaster taking place due to climate change is also one of the challenges for the nations in the Indian Ocean Region.

‘Climate change is taking place and it is going to have an impact on coastal regions and very large population is living along the coast, so that is one area is changing, and also the nature of drug trafficking and the other crime that are happening at sea keep evolving with time, they evolve with time so you also have to change the procedures to able to combat,’ he said.

The countries who are participating in the conclave include Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Sychelles, Mauritius, Singapore and Malaysia.

Singh stressed on the need for countries in IOR to strategise together for working out regional solutions for the different regional challenges.

“Maldives is vulnerable to climate change. They are very much part of this issue and they are keen that we operate together. We are looking at a Standard of Operation (SOP) where if disaster takes place in one country then all the Navy’s from the neighbouring countries can join and operate together to pull their resources to help them out,’’ he said adding that the SOP already exist we just that we have to practice them on regular basis.

Singh said that the Indian Navy is keen to have a third aircraft carrier to meet maritime challenges and they are waiting for the government to take a decision on the third aircraft carrier.

“If you see the blueprint of 1950s it was built on three aircraft carriers so that two aircraft carrier is always available while one is in repairs,” the Naval Chief said.

He informed that the procedure for the third aircraft carriers is yet to start.

Singh further said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to appoint the chief of defence staff (CDS) is a welcome step.

‘We always wanted CDS who could synchronize all the activities of the Armed Forces not only in acquisitions in budgets but also in operations. I think it is a very welcome step,’ he said.