Navelim Villagers edge past Arlem Youth Association

Dicarpale

Navelim Villagers Union overcame Arlem Youth Association 2-1 to enter the quarterfinals of Our Lady of Fatima Cup football tournament, at panchayat grounds, Dicarpale on Tuesday.

Navelim Villagers Union scored through Joevin Costa (30th minute) and Aulon Gomes (60th minute), while Arlem Youth Association pulled a goal back through Danny Fernandes in the 67th minute.

In the initial stages, both the teams matched each other well in all the departments of the game and as the match progressed Arlem Youth Association began asserting themselves with positional play and fine passing abilities.

Arlem Youth Association looked strong in the midfield with Velinton Fernandes, Sheena Fernandes, Danny Fernandes and Socky Cardozo working well in tandem. Their good moves however did not yield any results in terms of goals as Arlems youths missed some glaring chances.

Navelim Villagers Union slowly took control over the proceedings and went into the lead in the 30th minute with a sudden counter move that took the Arlem YA by complete surprise.

A long ball from the right flank which was chased by Joevin Costa culminated into a goal.

Joevin dodged two rival defenders on sheer speed and fine footwork and then slammed the ball to the far corner of Arlem Youth Association nets to beat rival keeper Lio Colaco.

The match then rose to some dizzy heights with both the teams vying for supremacy.

After persistent efforts to get the better of their rivals, Navelim Villagers buttressed their lead through Aulon Gomes who ran solo and then after drawing out the keeper sent a cracker off a shot that had no answer from Pio Colaco under the Arlem YA bar.

Arlem YA created several dangerous forays to try and find the mark. Their hard efforts paid off when Danny Fernandes beat the Navelim Villagers Union keeper Mizio Peixoto with a neat placement in the 67th minute.

Both the teams then had a few chances to find the mark but the goalkeepers at either end stood their grounds well.