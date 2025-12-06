Nearly 58% of fishing boatsfitted with transponders

NT Reporter

Panaji

To instill a sense of safety and security among fishermen in deep sea, the Fisheries Department has managed to install transponders on nearly 58 per cent of the mechanised and motorised fishing boats in the state.

The Centre has granted approval for the state to install transponders to 859 mechanised fishing boats and 1,000 motorised fishing boats.

“In all, the department has managed to install transponders to 678 mechanised fishing boats and 354 motorised fishing boats. With the installation of the transponders, Goan fishermen venturing into deep sea would have a feeling of safety and security when in distress as transponders would provide a system for better communication,” said a government official.

The Centre has approved the installation of transponders under monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS) of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Under this component, one lakh transponders have been proposed to be installed for fishing vessels across the country. The cost of each transponder is approximately Rs 35,000 which will be shared between the Centre and the state in 60:40 ratio.

The system would provide for two-way communication system via short text messages from the boats to the control room or the monitoring station and vice versa during any emergency like cyclones; the boats can be provided help and support and they can be rescued.

The ISRO-based transponders, part of the Vessel Communication and Support System (VCSS), are primarily used by states to enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of their fishermen communities.

This mechanism provides real-time tracking, two-way communication, and critical weather advisory.

“The system would help in monitoring the location of the fishing vessels real-time. Additionally it would also provide weather alerts to the fishermen. Through the system, alerts would also be sent to the fishermen if in case they accidentally cross the international maritime boundary line,” the official said, adding that the system would also help the fishermen in fish catch as it would provide potential fishing zone advisories.