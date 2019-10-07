Nerul SC shoot five against Saligao

Panaji: Nerul Sports Club registered a convincing 5-2 win over Saligao Sporting Club in their GFA U-16 League match at Assonora ground on Sunday.

Nerul SC showed the urgency in scoring from the word go and managed to break the deadlock in the 11th minute through Kamlesh Chopdekar, who completed his brace seven minutes later before Aksah Lamani had restored parity for Saligao. However, Ritesh Loni scored the third just before the breather to make it 3-1 at the break in favour of Nerul SC.

In the second half Akash Lamani pulled a goal back in the 43rd minute to make it 2-3. Saligao SC attacked in numbers in search of the equalising goal, however, Nerul SC scored two more through O Khan and an own goal by Varun Vishwakarma.

At Don Bosco school ground, Dunes Sports Club came from behind to beat Don Bosco Oratory 3-2. All five goals were scored in the first half.

Don Bosco took the lead through Leethan Silveira but Dunes SC levelled terms in the 12th minute through Swayan Kerkar. Nijam Shaikh put Don Bosco Oratory ahead once again in the 17th minute but Dunes SC responded quickly and netted two quick goals through Pranesh Ashvenkar and Chandrakant Gadekar.

Meanwhile at the artificial turf ground, Fatorda, Betalbatim SC squeezed past Cortalim Villagers 2-1.

Rohan Yadav and Christ Rebello scored for the winning side while Ivan Da Cunha scored for Cortalim Villagers.

At Dramapur ground, CRC Chinchinim ran riot over United Club of Telaulim 11-0.

Larson Rebello put up a five star performance for Chinchinim wherein the youngster exhibited great skills and netted five goals for his team. He was also instrumental in the other team goals.

Gaurav Chauhan and Preston D’Souza netted a brace each while Lyson Leitao and Prem Bacum were the other goal scorers for the winning side. The winners led 5-0 at the break.