New born baby abandoned at Mapusa shed

Mapusa: In a shocking incident a baby boy, 1-day old was found in a garage shed at Acoi in Mapusa. Police informed that the baby is undergoing treatment at North Goa district hospital at Peddem.

An incident which has sent shocking vibes across the town raised concern over the safety and future of baby boy whose photo has gone viral on social media, wherein few people have expressed their willingness to adopt the baby.

The incident came to light on Tuesday evening when Peter Fernandes informed Mapusa police about a baby who was wrapped in cloth material and was left abandoned in his garage shed.

Police informed that the baby was left alone in the shed for nearly two hours between 3 pm to 5 pm.

Upon receiving the information the police team rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the baby to District Hospital for medical examination, and since his sugar level is low, the baby is undergoing treatment at hospital. In this connection Mapusa police has registered offence against unknown person for abandoning the baby boy.

PI Mapusa Kapil Nayak said, “We have formed two teams who are trying to trace information pertaining to the baby. Our teams are visiting hospitals, collecting intelligence and also working on leads to trace the accused.”

“After the baby is discharged from the hospital, we will admit him in Apna Ghar after taking permission from Child Welfare committee,” added PI Nayak.