New Year gift: Govt notifies Goa’s third district Kushavati

South Goa collector to continue holding charge of four talukas

Special Correspondent

Panaji: Giving a New Year gift to the people of four talukas in the state, the revenue department reconstituted the state into three districts on Wednesday and notified the third district to be known as Kushavati district.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the name Kushavati has been selected after the river that flows through the parts of the new district, which comprises Sanguem, Canacona, Quepem and Dharbandora talukas.

“The name Kushavati reflects the region’s ancient geographical heritage and cultural identity,” he said, pointing out, “This river has shaped the life, livelihoods and ecology of the talukas over centuries.”

Sawant also reiterated that Quepem town will be the headquarters of the new district.

“However, as the creation of the district will require time, especially for the administrative processes to become fully operational, the South Goa collector would continue to hold charge of the administration of the four talukas concerned in the interim,” he noted.

The government has assigned additional charges to senior officers as well as junior scale officers for Kushavati district from January 1, 2026.

The eventual transition would be carried out in a phased and orderly manner to ensure that there is no disruption in either governance or public services.

Responding to the criticism that Quepem town would be as distant as Margao for residents of Canacona and Dharbandora, the Chief Minister said the government would ensure improved connectivity.

Sawant further announced special bus services between Quepem and Canacona through the Ghat area and said efforts would be made to develop wider roads through the Ghat, thus enabling Canacona residents to reach Quepem within half an hour.

He also stated that a district road connecting Dharbandora to Quepem would be developed, along with other special road projects.

It was informed that the government would seek additional special funds from the Centre to build infrastructure in Kushavati district.

Sawant said the new district will be designated as an aspirational district, pointing out that around 120 aspirational districts across the country have received additional central funding of about Rs 15 crore each primarily for the infrastructure development.

Henceforth the three districts will be known as North Goa district with headquarters in Panaji, South Goa district with headquarters in Margao and Kushavati district with headquarters in Quepem town.

North Goa district will have talukas namely Pernem, Bardez, Bicholim, Sattari and Tiswadi, while Ponda, Salcete and Mormugao talukas will come under South Goa district.

Kushavati district will have an independent zilla panchayat, with its own chairperson and vice-chairperson.