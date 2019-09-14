Saturday , 14 September 2019
NGT delivers blow to Goa’s tourism industry

September 14, 2019

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Delivering  a major blow to the tourism industry, the National Green Tribunal on Friday stayed the implementation of Goa’s beach shack policy until the state government finalises and submits coastal zone management plan to the Union ministry of environment forest and climate change for approval.

Anguished by  the non-compliance of its orders, the  bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel warned state officials of coercive action  if they fail to get draft CZMP approved by the Union ministry  by Novembers 15.

The green watchdog  granted fresh extension till November 15 on  the ground that  coastal maps are  unreadable, and that there is confusion over  demarcated high tide lines.

The NGT order came during the hearing of an application moved by the environment department on August 31, which  has sought   extension of six months’ time to prepare again coastal maps of villages, talukas and districts as per the 1998 CRZ notification.

The extension has also been sought as public hearing needs to be held. And thereafter the state government has to submit the CZMP to the Union ministry for approval.

There was public outcry over the draft CZMP, which the people claimed, was erroneous.

According to senior officials in the state environment department, the state counsel did not broach the matter of the beach shack policy during the hearing. However, the advocate for the petitioner objected to the policy and produced a newspaper cutting before the bench pointing to the Tourism Minister’s  statement, which says  the policy has been  approved for three years and that it will be implemented.

Following which, the green court stayed  the implementation of the beach shack policy, asking  the state government to not implement the policy until CZMP is prepared and approved by the Union ministry of environment and forest.

In November 2017, the NGT had passed an order directing all states and Union territories to submit CZMPs by August 31, 2018, and not to grant environment clearance till finalisation of CZMPs.

But Goa repeatedly sought extensions of the deadline.

