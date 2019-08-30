NGT warns against RO purifiers

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a bid to regulate the use of reverse osmosis purifiers, the National Green Tribunal in a recent order has directed the Union ministry of environment and forest to prohibit the use of RO purifiers in areas where total dissolved solids (TDS) in water are below 500 mg per litre.

The NGT order also has asked the central government to sensitise public about the ill-effects of the demineralised water that causes kidney disease.

It must be mentioned here that the water supplied by the public works department to the general public has a total dissolved solids count of 192mg/l, which is well below the Bureau of Indian Standards ceiling of 500 mg/l, and hence the claim that no RO filters are required in homes to rid the water of unwanted solids.

TDS is made up of inorganic salts as well as small amounts of organic matter. As per a WHO study, TDS levels below 300 mg per litre are considered to be excellent, while 900 mg per litre is said to be poor and above 1200 mg is unacceptable.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has also refused to review its May 20 order on a plea filed by Water Quality India Association on August 28, which had asked the green court to not impose ban on the use of RO filters.

The order to regulate the use of RO purifiers was passed after perusing a report from an expert committee set up by the NGT comprising representatives of the MoEF, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Bureau of Indian Standard, the IIT Delhi and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Delhi.

The study report says that water supplied by municipalities from lakes, rivers and ponds does not need RO filtration, recommending installation of RO plants for sources having TDS levels above 500 mg per litre (mg/l), which is the acceptable limit as per the 2012 Indian Drinking Water Standards.

The court had observed that if TDS is less than 500 milligrams per litre, RO system will not be useful but result in removing important minerals as well as cause undue wastage of water.

Reverse osmosis water filtering process removes all the impurities in water including all bacteria and germs, and at the same time removes the dissolved salts and essential minerals in the water.

The other disadvantages and problems of RO water filters and purifiers are that it requires high water pressure and that 70-75 per cent water is wasted in the reject stream, which carries all the concentrated impurities that was there in the water originally.

Given the wastage of water using RO, the green court had asked to laid down the provision for recovery of water upto 75 per cent wherever RO is permitted and such rejected water can be used for some household purposes such as utensil washing, flushing, gardening, cleaning of vehicles and floor mopping.

“MoEF may issue appropriate notification prohibiting use of RO where TDS in water is less than 500 mg/l and wherever RO is permitted, a requirement is laid down for recovery of water be more than 60 per cent. Further provision be laid down for recovery of water up to 75 per cent and use of such RO reject water for purposes such as utensil washing, flushing, gardening, cleaning of vehicles and floor mopping,” the NGT had said in its May 20 order.