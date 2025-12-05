NH route through Ponda avoids heritage sites: Gadkari to Viriato

NT Reporter | Panaji

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, said that the alignment of the NH-748 section in Goa, including the stretch passing through Ponda taluka, has been designed to ensure no damage is done to religious and heritage structures along the route.

In a reply tabled in the Lok Sabha to a question raised by South Goa Congress MP Viriato Fernandes, the Union Minister said that the alignment had been finalised after considering feasible alternatives vis-a-vis the Regional Plan 2021.

Fernandes had asked whether the proposed expansion of the National Highway at Bhoma village in Ponda Taluka had considered the alternative alignments indicated in the Regional Plan 2021 to the east of the existing highway and possible routesto the west.

Gadkari stated that the alignment has been designed in such a way that no damage is done to religious and heritage structures present along the route.

He further said that, based on the outcome of the Detailed Project Report, land acquisition along the existing highway has been optimised by providing an elevated corridor in Bhoma village, adding that the project was sanctioned on 31 March 2025.

The South Goa MP also asked whether the government had considered the alternative route through khazan lands instead of the present route, as that could have saved ancient heritage temples.