Night tourism policy in offing to curb illegalities in clubs

Panaji: Stating that illegal activities like drugs and flesh trade associated with night clubs will not be allowed, deputy Chief Minister Manohar Azgaonkar, who is also the Tourism Minister, on Tuesday said that the government will soon come out with a ‘night tourism policy’.

“Our policy settings are to protect the Goan entrepreneurs, and I wish to let the people of Goa know that illegal activities like night clubs associated with drugs and other illegal activities such as flesh trade etc will not be tolerated,” Azgaonkar said adding that no foreigner will be given a bar licence or be allowed to operate in the nightlife industry.

In a statement issued, Azgaonkar said that night tourism policy will be framed shortly after a thorough consultation with the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, ‘who has been always encouraging yet watchful’. He however warned those indulging in anti-social and illegal activities that wrong deeds will not be tolerated and that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

As the new tourist season has begun in Goa, Azgaonkar has wished all the Goans all the very best for the coming season and hoped that this season will be a fruitful one.

“Today tourism is the economic backbone of our beautiful state. The industry employs thousands of people and is a window to showcase our tradition and culture to the world. I wish the tourists who visit Goa return to their respective countries with fond memories of our beautiful state. It is time we handle quality and quantity with great responsibility. This industry is made by Goans for Goa,” he said.