Nightclub blaze major failure in life safety preparedness: Report

‘No functional fire detection and alarm systems present’

Amresh Parab

Panaji: The fire incident that occurred at the nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane at Sankwadi in Arpora last week reflects a critical failure in fire prevention engineering, regulatory compliance and life safety preparedness, according to the technical fire safety incident report of the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES), Panaji.

“While the emergency response was timely and professional, the absence of fundamental fire safety infrastructure and unauthorised hazardous external activities significantly contributed to the severity of the incident and the tragic loss of lives,” the report said.

To prevent recurrence of such incidents, the fire officials have recommended immediate enforcement of compliance measures, strict regulation of high-risk activities and implementation of modern fire engineering solutions.

As per the departmental records, the nightclub had not obtained a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department, indicating non-compliance with the mandatory fire safety regulations.

Regarding the fire safety infrastructure deficiencies at the venue, the report has mentioned the absence of functional fire detection and alarm systems, non-installation of automatic sprinkler systems, lack of smoke extraction and basement ventilation systems.

The report has further mentioned about inadequate number of emergency exits and the insufficient width of the emergency exit, absence of illuminated exit signage, lack of emergency lighting, no fire compartmentalisation or fire-rated doors and absence of trained fire wardens or emergency evacuation plans.

On the possible cause of fire, the report states that prima facie observations indicate possible short-circuiting in electrical systems located above the main stage, supported by combustible internal furnishings. Observations have also indicated that fireworks activity was being undertaken on the external frontage of the premises at the relevant time.

The report said that the fire appears to have transitioned rapidly from the incipient stage to the fully developed stage due to the presence of highly combustible interior finishes (wooden panels, partitions, décor), high fuel load density in restaurant and bar areas, presence of flammable furnishings and plastics. Also, potential ignition sources from electrical installations and external ignition activities led to the spread of fire, states the report.

It states that the incident resulted in 25 fatalities, while 20 persons were successfully rescued.

According to the report, the fatalities are consistent with exposure to toxic smoke and oxygen-deficient conditions, which are commonly observed in enclosed-space fires, particularly in basement compartments. “It was further observed that the basement had inadequate ventilation and obstructed means of egress, which contributed to the entrapment of the victims,” the report said.

“Basements represent high-risk zones due to limited natural ventilation, delayed smoke stratification, restricted egress routes and rapid accumulation of toxic combustion products such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrogen cyanide (HCN) and carbon dioxide (CO₂). The casualty figures strongly indicate that tenability conditions in the basement deteriorated within critical minutes of fire growth,” the report said.