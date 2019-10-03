Nine days of celebration and devotion

RAMESH SAVAIKAR | NT NETWORK

Navratri is a Hindu festival that spans nine nights and is celebrated every year. While there are four seasonal Navratri, the autumn festival called Sharada Navratri is celebrated on large scale throughout the country in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin. It is observed in honour of Devi (Durga) or Shakti Devi which represents the energy of the universe in her nine different forms.

This year, Navratri commenced on September 29 and it will conclude on Mahanavmi, Monday, October 7, followed by Vijayadashami or Dussehra on Tuesday, October 8.

Navratri is a synchrony of two words ‘nava’ (meaning nine) and ‘ratri’ (meaning nights). Clubbed together it translates into nine nights.

The eastern and northern states of India celebrate this festival as Durga Puja in honour of the victory of Goddess Durga or Shakti over the buffalo demon Mahishasura after a battle for nine days.

In western states it is celebrated as Ramalila and Dussehra that celebrates the victory of God Rama over the demon Ravana. The common theme in both festivities is the victory of good over evil based on the regionally famous epic or legend of Ramayana and Devi Mahatmya.

Nine days are solely dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars (forms). Each day is associated with an incarnation of the goddess – Shailaputri, Charini, Chandragahnata, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahgauri, and Sidhidatri. In each form the goddess wears attire of different colours such as red, blue, yellow, green, grey, orange, white, pink, and light blue respectively. These symbolise action and vigour, tranquillity and energy, courage, prayer and peace, intelligence, and nature’s beauty.

The celebration includes stage decoration, recital of the mythological legend, enacting of the story, prayers, and chanting of Hindu scriptures. The nine days are also associated with cultural events. Dances such as garbha and dandiya are performed to keep in tune with the spirit of the festival.

A notable pan- Hindu tradition of Navratri is the adoration of Goddess Saraswati- the Hindu Goddess of Knowledge, learning music and arts through Ayudh Puja. Ayudh Puaja falls on the ninth day of Navratri ie Mahanavmi. On this day, warriors, musicians, carpenters, traders, smiths, pottery artisans, etc, decorate and worship their equipments.

In Goa, Sharada Navratri is celebrated with religious rituals, vigour, gaiety, and enthusiasm. In temples and in some households on the first day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, the ritual of ‘Ghatasthapana’ is performed where a copper pitcher is installed surrounded by clay in which nine varieties of food grains are placed inside the sanctum, sanctorum of Devi.

Nine nights are celebrated with religious rituals and traditional performances. Every day, ‘abhisheka’ of the idol, ‘puja’, ‘aarti’, offering of prayers, ‘tirth prasad’, ‘saptshati path vachan’, ‘kirtan’, religious discourses, and musical vocal performances are held. Makharotsav and palanquin procession during Navratri in various temples in Goa is the main feature of Navratri celebration. This is especially held in temples like Shri Shantadurga of Kavale, Mahalaxmi of Bandiwade, Navdurga of Borim and Marcaiem, Chamudeshwari of Vargaon- Piligaon, Shri Shantadurga of Bicholim and some other famous temples in North and South Goa. Here, the goddess image or idol is placed in a specially decorated colourful silver swing known as ‘makhar’. For each of the nine nights, the idol is swung to the tune of temple music called ‘Ranavadya’

The last night of Navratri festival in Goa on Mahanavmi, is a major celebration and attracts major participation. It is locally called Makhar Aarti. On the final day after ‘visarjan’, on Vijayadashami or Dussehra, the clay idols of Durga devi or statues are immersed in the river or ocean.