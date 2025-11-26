NIT Rourkela discovers low-cost green treatment for colon cancer

PTI | New Delhi

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, have identified a natural compound found in long pepper as an effective and cost-efficient agent against colon cancer cells, according to officials.

Colon cancer is a disease in which the cells grow uncontrollably in the large intestine of the body,

forming tumours.

The research conducted in collaboration with the University of North Carolina, USA, and the Central University of South Bihar has been published in the prestigious journal ‘BioFactors’.

Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancer globally. According to the World Health Organisation’s report, in 2022, nearly 1.9 million new cases and almost 9,00,000 deaths due to colon cancer were reported.

According to Bijesh Kumar Biswal, Associate Professor, Department of Life Science, NIT Rourkela, conventional treatments such as chemotherapy are painful and have long-lasting side effects, including hair loss, fatigue, nerve damage and weakened immunity. In addition to this, another complication in the cancer treatment process is the development of resistance in cancerous cells to chemotherapy agents.

“Various international cancer research studies have examined natural molecules’ activity towards a variety of cancers, but their impact on colorectal cancer has not been thoroughly explored. Our team conducted a set of laboratory experiments to show the activity of Piperlongumine, a natural compound, as an alternative to chemotherapy,” Biswal said.

“The research team found it to be selectively killing colon cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed. We checked the viability of colon cancer cells after treatment with piperlongumine through MTT assay and reported significant cancer cell death,” he said.

Since long pepper is an inexpensive, easily cultivated plant that already exists in the diet of a large portion of the Indian population, the formulation of piperlongumine offers a low-cost, green therapeutic alternative, especially beneficial for low- and middle-income countries due to the exorbitant costs of cancer treatment.

“This natural compound from long pepper has shown strong anti-cancer effects with minimal side effects, making it a promising and safer alternative therapy. Over time, many cancer patients stop responding to chemotherapy, meaning the treatment no longer works, which can increase the risk of death,” he said.

“As a next step, our team is investigating the use of piperlongumine alongside chemotherapeutic drugs such as oxaliplatin to help restore patients’ responsiveness to treatment. This discovery opens new possibilities for treating advanced and chemo-resistant colorectal cancer, where current treatment options are limited,” he said.

Biswal explained that the study promotes natural cancer treatments by using products that are available in domestic kitchens, Ayurvedic practices and folk medicine.