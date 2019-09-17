No GCZMA licence to shacks unless NGT gives nod

PANAJI: The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) will not consider the applications seeking approval to erect temporary shacks/ tents and huts on the beaches and private properties for the current tourist season in compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) recent stay on the implementation of beach shack policy until the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) is finalised and approved.

Officials from the GCZMA told this daily that since the NGT has placed a ban on granting permission for erection of temporary structures, no applications will be considered.

According to the guidelines issued by GCZMA, all the temporary shacks/tents and huts to be erected on private properties and beaches should have a no-objection certificate (NOC)/ approval from the authority for erection of the seasonal structures and carrying out of business of serving food and beverages.

The state’s tourism shack policy for the years 2019-2022 had received the cabinet approval as well as clearance from the GCZMA but at the stage of its implementation the NGT last week put a stay on erection of the temporary seasonal structures until the draft CZMP is approved.

The guidelines also mention that any shack/ hut/ tent/ cottage/ resort /hotel establishment running in a structure erected/constructed without NOC/ permission from the GCZMA in CRZ areas has to be deemed illegal for operations by the other registering authorities as well.

The operation of these establishments also entails registration with the tourism department, excise department, Food and Drugs Administration and the concerned coastal village panchayats.