Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has denied that he has signed any Memorandum of Understanding with Russia on importing coal. However, he agreed that MoU has been signed to start business in Goa, with more focus on tourism.

Dr Sawant was part of the delegation of four chief ministers led by union minister Piyush Goel to Russia. He returned on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, there was a rumour that Goa CM signed MoU with Russia to import coal. CM however flatly denied the news.