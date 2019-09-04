No officer keen on taking up Serula land scam probe

NT NETWORK

Panaji

It has come to light that no officer in the state administration is ready to take up the herculean task of probing alleged multi-crore Serula comunidade land scam, even as the government has time and again announced that it would probe the alleged scam and, accordingly, had appointed an officer, however, inquiry could not go on for long due to various reasons.

The government had appointed a senior civil service officer and then joint secretary (Home) Srinet Kothwale as an inquiry officer to probe the Serula comunidade land scam in June 2017. However, after conducting a preliminary probe, Kothwale, in December 2018, wrote a letter to the state government relinquishing himself as an inquiry officer for the alleged land grab case citing that he was holding charge of various departments. Since then the government has failed to appoint a new officer for the probe.

Sources told this daily that before Kothwale took over as inquiry officer for the alleged land grab case, another senior official was appointed for probing the high-profile case. But he had never begun the probe looking at mass-scale corruption involved in it.

Interestingly, following the seizure of around 100 files by the officer investigating the alleged land scam, a preliminary inquiry conducted by Kothwale had revealed various irregularities including forging of documents and processing of only 200 files when in reality over 10,000 plots had been allotted since 1961.

The area of Serula village comunidade is covered by three village panchayats of Socorro, Salvador do Mundo and Penha de Franca.